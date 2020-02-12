Lakeland PBS

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center To Open New Heart and Vascular Center

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 12 2020

The Sanford Bemidji Medical Center announced today that a new heart and vascular center at the hospital will start construction in spring of 2020.

“Since bringing interventional cardiology to the region 10 years ago, we have outgrown our current space,” said Susan Jarvis, President and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. “With the help of generous donors, the new heart center will be 56,000 square-feet—the largest addition to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center since 2004.”

The center will cost over $25 million and will be located in the medical center’s east entrance and Main Clinic, east of the Healing Garden. The center will cost over $25 million.

The center will include 19 clinic rooms, 11 diagnostic imaging rooms, education rooms and more.

 

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

