Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Receives Four-Star CMS Rating

Betsy Melin — Jun. 10 2021

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center has recently been awarded four stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as a part of the 2021 Care Compare program.

CMS is a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services. The award is out of a possible five stars. The program has CMS rate over 4,500 hospitals on different areas of quality including mortality, timeliness, and effectiveness of care, as well as readmission rates, patient experience, and safety of care.

This is the first time the facility has been awarded four stars with the previous highest rating being three out of five.

