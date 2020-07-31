Lakeland PBS

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Prepared For COVID-19 Cases

Betsy Melin — Jul. 31 2020

Coronavirus cases in Beltrami County have been on the rise, but there has been no strain on the health care system from the new infections.

Sanford Health has been prepared since last spring for case loads to rise in the area. So far, there have been a total of seven in-patient cases with COVID-19 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, with three people currently receiving care. No patient has required a ventilator so far. The first patient was admitted May 31st.

Within the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, there are 10 beds allotted within the special care unit, which is being used for COVID-19 patients specifically. The hospital has the capacity to add an additional 16 beds to the unit for a total of 26 beds available within the unit.

Should the need arise, the hospital also has plans in place to add additional beds from other places within the hospital.

By — Betsy Melin

