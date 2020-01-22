Lakeland PBS

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Named A Level Three Trauma Hospital

Malaak KhattabJan. 22 2020

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center has been designated as a level three trauma hospital by the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to a release from the Sanford Health, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and staff voluntarily participated in the intense designation process to become part of Minnesota’s statewide trauma system.

The process comprised of an outside review of the hospital’s resources and capabilities to care for trauma patients. The medical center met standards of commitment, clinical and equipment resources and staff training, according to the release.  Additionally, The hospital participates in a continuous performance improvement process.

“We are pleased with the department of health’s decision to appoint Sanford Bemidji Medical Center as a level 3 trauma hospital,” said Renee Axtman, executive director of operations for the emergency department at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. “With this new designation, we look forward to expanding our local trauma care ensuring our friends, family and neighbors have immediate care when they need it most.”

On average, trauma claims the lives of 2,400 Minnesotans annually. States with trauma systems have seen survival rates increase by 15 to 20 percent. Wide-scale participation in the voluntary trauma system ensures that a statewide, cooperative effort is in place to care for seriously injured patients.

Being named a level three trauma hospital, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center recognizes the vital role that communities, ambulance services, hospitals and health care professionals play in the care and management of trauma patients.

