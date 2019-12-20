Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Hosts Holiday Open House

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Patients, visitors and staff at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center were able to capture some fun memories today at the hospital’s holiday open house.

The open house was a way to allow the community as well as Sanford Health employees to enjoy the holiday cheer with light refreshments such as Christmas cookies and pictures with Santa and his elves. Some employees also dressed up in their favorite Christmas costumes.

“Regardless of who it is, where it is, you just see a lot of smiles during the holiday season and kind of reciprocating that, it’s just a really fun environment to be around. It kind of really doesn’t stop here – we did the United Way fundraiser a few weeks ago, just a variety of different things that happen throughout the community. We did the taco feed during the summer so there’s definitely an opportunity to get out and volunteer, this one is just a nice one because like I said, you get a lot of interaction with the people that are coming and going,” said Jacob Messer, Sanford Health Elf Volunteer.

This is one way Sanford Health spreads their holiday spirit, and those who took pictures were able to receive free professional copies.

