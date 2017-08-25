DONATE

Sanford Bemidji Implements New Security Technology For Patient Safety

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 25 2017
Sanford Bemidji is implementing increased security on the medical center’s third floor with its new security technology, which is the home to women’s children’s and telemetry services.

The new security measures will include visitor management technology to provide additional protections to keep patients secure.

According to a press release, patients will share a visitor code with family and friends that may want to visit. The code along with a photo ID, will be used to issue a visitor badge. This badge must be worn at all times.

The badges expire after eight hours. Visitors under the age of 16 won’t need to present a photo ID, but will require a visitor badge.

“Patient safety, privacy and comfort are a priority at Sanford, and we feel this new technology will bring peace of mind to our women’s and children’s patients and families,” said Tamara Supinski, RN, Sanford Bemidji Women’s and Children’s Manager. “Knowing they are on a secure floor offers a greater sense of relaxation, so our patients can focus on healing, getting well or enjoying their newborn babies.”

Visitor hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and a limit of five guests may visit a patient at one time.

For more information or questions, please contact Sanford Bemidji at 218-333-5755.

 

