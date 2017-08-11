Sanford Bemidji Hosts Healing Powwow

Sanford Health in Bemidji partnered with other medical providers from area Native American reservations for a healing powwow. Groups from Red Lake, Cass Lake and White Earth joined together at Sanford to thank health care providers for their work.

Thursday’s event was also helping those who might not realize their role in caring for others. The Minnesota Indian Area Agency on Aging was hoping to help those in attendance get over some of the barriers to a healthier lifestyle.

Staff from Northwoods Caregivers were handing out information about Alzheimer’s disease. Karen Bedeau says the services they’re providing tie into the theme of healing.

Sherri Newago from Cass Lake Indian Hospital was happy to be working alongside the other agencies to show unity.

Sandra Skinaway has never been to a powwow specifically for healing but enjoyed the experience.