DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Sanford Bemidji Hosts Healing Powwow

Mal Meyer
Aug. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

Sanford Health in Bemidji partnered with other medical providers from area Native American reservations for a healing powwow. Groups from Red Lake, Cass Lake and White Earth joined together at Sanford to thank health care providers for their work.

Thursday’s event was also helping those who might not realize their role in caring for others. The Minnesota Indian Area Agency on Aging was hoping to help those in attendance get over some of the barriers to a healthier lifestyle.

Staff from Northwoods Caregivers were handing out information about Alzheimer’s disease. Karen Bedeau says the services they’re providing tie into the theme of healing.

Sherri Newago from Cass Lake Indian Hospital was happy to be working alongside the other agencies to show unity.

Sandra Skinaway has never been to a powwow specifically for healing but enjoyed the experience.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Beltrami County Fair Prepares Youth For State Fair

Poultry, swine, and just about every other animal from the farm you can imagine can be found at any county fair. But the stories of hard work and
Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Fair Prepares Youth For State Fair

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Fishing Tips: Bottom Bouncers

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Cattle Barn Fire Kills 2 Dozen Cows In Melrose

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Camp Ripley Hosts 75th Reunion Celebration

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Twin Cities Discuss Regulations For Airbnbs During The Super Bowl

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.