Sanford Bemidji Hosts “Boo to the Flu” Halloween Flu Shot Event

Spooky season is upon us, and children in the Bemidji area had the chance to get into their Halloween costumes a few days early, but not for trick-or-treating. Earlier this week, Sanford Health in Bemidji held their annual “Boo to the Flu” event to encourage local children and their families to get their flu shots as we get into colder weather.

Visitors were encouraged to dress up in their Halloween best to get their shots, trying to make the experience a positive one. The event was held at the Sanford Bemidji Children’s Clinic, and while focused on children six months to eighteen years old, parents and caregivers were also encouraged to get their shots.

“I think it’s a good way to make it more fun for the kids,” said Sanford Bemidji Physician’s Assistant Amanda Yudell. “Getting your shots is never fun, but this is a way to kind of put them a little bit more at ease and then they get a fun treat afterwards. So it’s kind of a reward for doing something good and getting your flu shot. Influenza is a really nasty virus can cause you to be very sick, much worse than the common cold. Typically, the flu shot doesn’t necessarily prevent you from getting the flu entirely, but it will reduce the severity of symptoms and keep most folks out of the hospital.”

Flu shots at the Sanford Children’s Clinic will continue for those with an appointment and walk-ins throughout the rest of flu season.