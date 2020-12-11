Sanford Bemidji and Bagley Medical Centers Updating Visitor Restrictions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to the recent COVID-19 cases in the Bemidji area, Sanford Bemidji and Bagley Medical Centers are implementing updated visitor restrictions.

According to the press release, effective on Monday, Dec.14 at 8am the following restrictions will be put in place for all visitors, staff members and their families:

Only one visitor is allowed per patient for their entire hospital stay

Patients must choose one person who will be allowed to visit the patient as often as needed during their stay

Visitors must properly wear a surgical mask covering both their nose and mouth at all times, including inside the patient’s room

Surgical masks will be provided

Cloth masks are not allowed

If a visitor refuses to wear a mask, they will not be permitted to visit

Visitors may only use public restrooms in the hospital, not the one in the patient’s room

According to the release, the exceptions to this policy include:

Designated COVID-19 units, no visitors

Pediatric hospital patients will be allowed two parents/guardians per stay

Special care nursery patients will be allowed two parents/guardians. Both visitors must have newborn ID bracelets

End-of-life patient visitors are a case-by-case basis

End-of-life COVID-19 patients will be permitted one pre-determined visitor allowed daily. The visitor must follow protective measures like masking and self-quarantining for 14 days following their visit

