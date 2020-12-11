Lakeland PBS

Sanford Bemidji and Bagley Medical Centers Updating Visitor Restrictions

Nick UrsiniDec. 11 2020

Due to the recent COVID-19 cases in the Bemidji area, Sanford Bemidji and Bagley Medical Centers are implementing updated visitor restrictions.

According to the press release, effective on Monday, Dec.14 at 8am the following restrictions will be put in place for all visitors, staff members and their families:

  • Only one visitor is allowed per patient for their entire hospital stay
  • Patients must choose one person who will be allowed to visit the patient as often as needed during their stay
  • Visitors must properly wear a surgical mask covering both their nose and mouth at all times, including inside the patient’s room
  • Surgical masks will be provided
  • Cloth masks are not allowed
  • If a visitor refuses to wear a mask, they will not be permitted to visit
  • Visitors may only use public restrooms in the hospital, not the one in the patient’s room

According to the release, the exceptions to this policy include:

  • Designated COVID-19 units, no visitors
  • Pediatric hospital patients will be allowed two parents/guardians per stay
  • Special care nursery patients will be allowed two parents/guardians. Both visitors must have newborn ID bracelets
  • End-of-life patient visitors are a case-by-case basis
  • End-of-life COVID-19 patients will be permitted one pre-determined visitor allowed daily. The visitor must follow protective measures like masking and self-quarantining for 14 days following their visit

By — Nick Ursini

