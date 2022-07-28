Sanford Behavioral Health of Bemidji Takes Part in Supporting Nationwide 988 Crisis Line

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the nationwide Suicide Prevention Hotline having implemented the 988 usage this month faculty and staff at Sanford Behavioral Health of Bemidji have found it to be crucial in sharing the benefits 988 will have on the community.

Along side other states, Minnesota has recently rolled out a new Mental Health Crisis Line called 988, which is a line that has provided an-easier-to remember way for accessing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The 988 crisis line can be used for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, substance use crisis, and any emotional distress.

“The 988 number was mirrored off of the emergency number 911,” said Bemidji Sanford Behavioral Health Director Ashlea Mcmartin.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers a 24/7 call, text, and chat access to trained crisis counselors. Each call that comes in is triaged by the area code of the caller, and is sent to the proper crisis line.

One of the main benefits to having the 988 crisis line for the community of Bemidji, is having that alternative number-rather than 911 in the case that law enforcement may or may not be fully equipped in meeting all behavioral health needs. People calling may also be non-receptive to law enforcement in that moment of crisis.

Mcmartin believes that 988 will provide opportunity for teaching the community on how to respond differently towards behavioral health needs.

The 988 crisis line is currently available to the public, and sanford health would like to remind people that moving to 988 does not mean that the 1-800-273-8255 number goes away. Both numbers will get people to the same services.

