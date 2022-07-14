Sanford AirMed Celebrates 10 Years of Service in Northern Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health celebrated 10 years of air service Tuesday near their facility in Bemidji. Through the use of AirMed services, hospitals in northern Minnesota like Sanford are able to provide care to those who may not otherwise be able to receive it.

It’s not a bird, plane or even Superman, but rather something just as helpful: an air ambulance. For 10 years, northern Minnesota has seen the benefits of using this resource and how it has changed emergency medicine.

A helicopter crew for AirMed consists of a flight paramedic, a nurse and, of course, the pilot. Flights can reach speeds up to 180 knots depending on wind speed and direction, and the two-engine helicopter can carry up to 240 kilograms. This figure does affect the amount of people on the aircraft, as other important items such as the gurney, blood, and even medicine are included in the total weight.

With the various aspects that go into planning and executing a day in the AirMed program, crew on the helicopter always remember their number one priority: safety.

In order to conduct safe landings in rural areas, local law enforcement and EMS personnel must create a 100-by-100 foot landing zone. Despite possibly closing off areas like highways, this method would still allow for critically injured patients to receive the necessary care in a timely manner.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today