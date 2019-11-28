Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers For The Holidays

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The ringing of bells and the appearance of red kettles during the holiday season means that it’s time to donate to the Salvation Army. While donating even the smallest amount can make a difference, donating your time can be even more valuable. Our newest reporter Chantelle Calhoun tells us more.

If you would like to volunteer as a bell ringer for the Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army, you can visit their website to sign up.

