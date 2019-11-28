Lakeland PBS

Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers For The Holidays

Nathan Green — Nov. 27 2019

The ringing of bells and the appearance of red kettles during the holiday season means that it’s time to donate to the Salvation Army. While donating even the smallest amount can make a difference, donating your time can be even more valuable. Our newest reporter Chantelle Calhoun tells us more.

If you would like to volunteer as a bell ringer for the Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army, you can visit their website to sign up.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Chipotle Opens Up In New Baxter Location

Operation Christmas Child Collects Shoeboxes For Children In Need

Chipotle Soon To Open New Restaurant In Baxter

Church Leaders Get Together For Annual Faith Leader Luncheon in Brainerd

Latest Stories

Bemidji Girls Hockey Off to Promising Start This Season

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Pioneers' Tough Defense Looks To Continue Success In The Prep Bowl

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Bright and Bubbly Holiday Drink

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Crow Wing County Road 115 Soil Borings Can Cause Potential Delays For Drivers

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Brainerd Boys Hockey Fails to Serve Revenge With Loss To Moorhead

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.