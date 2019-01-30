Salvation Army Opens Warming Center During Severe Cold

The Brainerd Salvation Army announced that it will stay open through the night tonight to provide a warming center for those without shelter during the forecasted frigid temperatures.

The Salvation Army Offices in Brainerd are converted into a warming center when temperatures reach below -20 without windchill. The center provides free cots, food, and warm-weather gear to those in need of shelter. The warming center will be open all through the night tonight until the Salvation Army offices open back up tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

“When the weather drops below 20 below zero and you get a wind chill like we have right now, it’s not a lot but it’s a place to get warm. When it’s 54- wind chill we open this up. It’s nothing fancy but the food’s good, conversation’s excellent,” said Tom Isle, Salvation Army Disaster Team volunteer.

The Brainerd Salvation Army warming center is located in downtown Brainerd on 5th Street South.