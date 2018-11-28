Lakeland PBS
Salvation Army In Need Of More Bell Ringers

Nathan Green
Nov. 28 2018
Now that the holiday season is in full swing, so is the annual kettle campaign for the Salvation Army, but many locations are in need of bell ringers.

In Bemidji, there are six kettle locations that are in need of bell ringers. Volunteers are needed to work two-hour shifts from now through Christmas from 9 AM until 7 PM. Even though some locations have already been ringing, the need is now, and there are plenty of shifts to fill.

Many kettle volunteers say the experience is fun and extremely rewarding. Last year’s kettle campaign brought in over $45,000 locally, and volunteers say that bell ringers are a crucial to the success of the campaign.

You can find more information how to volunteer as a bell ringer at the Salvation Army’s Northern Division website. If you’re in the Bemidji area and would like to sign up, please contact one of the following:

  • Carol: (218) 333-4185
  • Gene: (218) 556-8048
  • Patty: (218) 308-5234
