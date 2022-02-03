Lakeland PBS

Salvation Army Food Shelf in Brainerd in Need of Donations

Ryan BowlerFeb. 2 2022

The Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army food shelf is a local place where people can donate money or food to help other patrons obtain the food that they need. The food shelf’s main priority is to help people who can’t afford to eat healthy or feed their family in a sufficient way.

You never know who is going to need food, and you can help by doing a food drive or a fundraiser. It’s important to remember you don’t have to feel uncomfortable – the food shelf wants you to feel accepted and supported.

The Salvation Army food shelf is always looking for donations or volunteers. If you wish to donate any non-perishable food items or contribute financially, you can reach out to the food shelf at (218) 829-1120 or visit their website.

