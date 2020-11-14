Salvation Army Bell Ringers Gearing Up for Unprecedented Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The bells, the kettle – it’s a tradition every year. But this year, the Salvation Army is getting ready for a season unlike any other.

“I am 91 years old and this is my first year doing it,” said new volunteer Ben Jansen.

While most of the volunteers have returned for another year of ringing, some did not. Tom Bruss has been a volunteer for 11 years, and he felt this was a chance to do some good in a year that has been tough for most.

“This is something that we need to do, especially this year that so many people are in need,” said Bruss.

If you do not feel comfortable dropping off donations inside the kettle bell, there are alternative options: you can scan and donate using a QR code, or you can mail in a check.

If you are interested in volunteering for two-hour shifts, you can register by clicking here.

