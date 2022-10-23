Lakeland PBS

Salvage Sisters in Baxter Holds Christmas Season Open House

Ryan BowlerOct. 23 2022

Some might feel that winter chill in the air, even with Halloween still over a week away. And for some of those people, that chill has ignited the Christmas spirit a little early.

Salvage Sisters in Baxter was closed for three days recently as they turned their store over for the Christmas season. Thursday was the first day of their holiday season open house.

Products you will find are unique to the area and can’t usually be found at any big-name stores, because Salvage Sisters works closely with local craftspeople and artists to bring unique style into products for the home. At the moment, that style is all about Christmas.

Even if that Christmas spirit doesn’t spark right away, what’s unique about Salvage Sisters is that it’s never the same store twice.

For more information on any future events, you can check out their website and Facebook page.

By — Ryan Bowler

