Salem West Flourishing One Year After Devastating Fire

It’s been one year since the old Salem West building in Deerwood was destroyed in an arson fire. Today, the organization that serves to help families in need is beginning to flourish in its new space, an old lumber yard along Highway 6 in Deerwood.

The expanded space has allowed more room for storage and organization of items such as sheets, diapers, clothes, and games. The number of volunteers has also grown since the fire, called by faith to help the organization in need.

Through all the adversity, Salem West said it actually had a great year, helping 687 families in 2017, up by 120 the year before.

While the fire was bad, the organization remains rooted in its unbreakable faith, seeing the good in the disaster of a year ago.