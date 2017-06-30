DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Sailing Regatta To Take Place As Part Of Water Carnival Festivities

Lakeland News
Jun. 30 2017
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Kristi said

How about instead of stating as your headline he wasn't wearing his seatbelt....... Read More

Latest Story

Four Arrested In Early Morning Pillager Search Warrant Raid

An early morning search warrant executed at a Pillager residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug related
Posted on Jun. 30 2017

Latest Stories

Four Arrested In Early Morning Pillager Search Warrant Raid

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

Mille Lacs Named Best Bass Fishing Lake In The Country

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

2017 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #5

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

14U Team Ready To Play At BSU This Weekend

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

Bemidji School Board Members Tour Site Of New Elementary School

Posted on Jun. 30 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.