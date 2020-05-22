Safari North Wildlife Park Opens Drive-Thru Exhibit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd has opened their gift shop and drive-thru exhibit for the first time today in weeks. The park is not allowed to be open to foot traffic, so owners have made arrangements to create the best possible experience for spectators from their vehicles.

As many businesses continue to struggle due COVID-19 restrictions, owners decided to offer drive-thru services so that visitors can still enjoy the exhibits.

To combat some of the changes, the park is offering discount tickets for the drive-thru experience and 10% off of gift shop items. Those who would like to support the wildlife park can visit safarinorth.com for drive-thru ticket prices and season passes.

