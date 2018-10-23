Sacred Breath: First Lutheran Church of Bemidji’s Pipe Organ Project

Over six years in the making, come along as First Lutheran Church of Bemidji’s pipe organ committee searches for the right way to have a new pipe organ built. Their many considerations include their congregation, their church’s structure, and the greater Bemidji communities. Their research takes them to Saint Johns in Park Rapids MN, Saint Andrew’s in Grand Rapids MN, and elsewhere before deciding on a world-class pipe organ builder. Their new pipe organ, the first of its kind, includes Native flute pipe “stops” replicating the sound of the Native flute.