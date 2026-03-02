Ryan Krominga Named Next Pillager Schools Superintendent

The Pillager School Board has selected the district’s next superintendent.

The board announced last Friday that Ryan Krominga has been chosen for that role and will begin his duties on Jul. 1 of this year.

Krominga is currently the Director of Teaching and Learning in Pillager. He was one of two finalists and was selected from an original pool of 20 applicants.

Krominga will replace longtime superintendent Michael Malmberg, who is retiring. Malmberg was originally hired in Nov. 2014.