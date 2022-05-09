Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge Cabins Damaged

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to the Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge Facebook Page, numerous cabins sustained damage on Sunday, May 8th. Due to the high winds pushing the ice on the lake onto the shore, cabins 5 through 10 were affected. Snow and ice have piled onto the property. Since 1915, these cabins have stood on the shores of Lake Bemidji.

Updates will be provided when more information is released.

