Lakeland PBS

Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort in Brainerd Lakes Area Sold to New Owner

Lakeland News — May. 12 2023

Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort in the Brainerd Lakes Area has a new owner.

The popular lakeside resort will now be managed by Duluth-based Odyssey Resorts. Ruttger’s opened in 1898 and stayed in the Ruttger family until being sold to 1898 Investments in 2020.

Odyssey Resorts says it plans to reopen the Alec’s 9 golf course later this year and is looking at opportunities to update guest rooms and other amenities.

With the addition of Ruttger’s, Odyssey Resorts also has properties in Grand Marais, Lutsen, Two Harbors, and Duluth.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

