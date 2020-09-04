Lakeland PBS

Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood Sold to Company Outside of Family

Lakeland News — Sep. 3 2020

Minnesota’s oldest continually family-owned resort has been sold to a company outside the family.

For the past 122 years, Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood has been owned by a member of the Ruttger family. But that will be changing as the resort has officially been sold to 1898 Investments LLC, a Minnesota-based company that plans to renovate and expand the historic lodge.

The transaction closed yesterday, and the new ownership group will immediately begin working with the existing operational team in managing the day-to-day operations of the resort. Chris Ruttger will stay on as a member of the Board of Directors of the new ownership group and will provide leadership and guidance to the operational team and help with the transition.

Lakeland News will take a deeper look at the sale and the history of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge next week.

