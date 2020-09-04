Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood Sold to Company Outside of Family

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota’s oldest continually family-owned resort has been sold to a company outside the family.

For the past 122 years, Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood has been owned by a member of the Ruttger family. But that will be changing as the resort has officially been sold to 1898 Investments LLC, a Minnesota-based company that plans to renovate and expand the historic lodge.

The transaction closed yesterday, and the new ownership group will immediately begin working with the existing operational team in managing the day-to-day operations of the resort. Chris Ruttger will stay on as a member of the Board of Directors of the new ownership group and will provide leadership and guidance to the operational team and help with the transition.

Lakeland News will take a deeper look at the sale and the history of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge next week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today