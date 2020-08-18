Lakeland PBS

Ruttger’s 35th Annual Oktoberfest Canceled Due To COVID-19

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 18 2020

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge officials announced today that its 35th annual Oktoberfest is canceled.

Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge is a family owned resort in Deerwood, MN. The event was scheduled for October 16-18 but with gatherings being limited to a certain amount of people, resort officials decided to cancel the event all together.

“With gatherings limited to a maximum of 250 people, we could find no way to provide an experience that would live up to the tradition of Ruttger’s Oktoberfest,” said Chris Ruttger President of Ruttger’s. “It’s a sad day, but we are confident that Oktoberfest will be bigger and better than ever when it returns in 2021.”

Although Oktoberfest is canceled, the resort will be open that same weekend and will host a Fall Family Fun Fest, which will include hayrides, a farmers market, bonfires, live music, games and more.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

CRMC and Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Crosby

Bemidji School Board Votes for In-Person Learning for K-5, Hybrid Method for Grades 6-12

Practices Start for High School Fall Sports with Safety Guidelines Put in Place

Coronavirus Relief Funding Available to Businesses and Nonprofits in Crow Wing County

Latest Stories

Woman Drowns After Rescuing Children In Clear Water County

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Cass County Sheriff Calls For No Or Slow Wake On Cass County Waters

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project Selects New Executive Director

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

CRMC and Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Crosby

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.