Rural Shift Underscores Gloomy Economic Polls in Minnesota

By Mike Moen, Minnesota News Connection

In both local and national polling, Minnesotans expressed plenty of pessimism regarding the economy and rural voters are offering insight on affordability issues and the role government leaders should play in fixing them.

The Center for Rural Strategies commissioned a new survey in more than a dozen U.S. Senate battleground states, including Minnesota. Of rural respondents, 52% said the U.S. economy is not working well for them.

Dee Davis, president of the Center for Rural Strategies, said unlike during past outreach, voters are much less likely to say they prefer for the government to “get out of their way,” likely a reflection of current conditions.

“Right now, people are admitting that they need government support,” Davis explained. “Weakness in the private sector and the high cost of living are really influencing rural voters.”

In a separate statewide poll, issued last week by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, 51% of respondents said affordability should be a top priority for state leaders when trying to grow the regional economy. In the survey, a majority of voters said state taxes are too high, with nearly three-quarters feeling Minnesota is a good place to work.

Davis pointed out it was a little surprising to see voters from smaller towns and cities in the center’s poll felt so uncertain about where things are headed. He thinks the chaotic nature of politics right now is feeding into their viewpoints.

“Rural voters would like something solid and a plan that acknowledges the tough issues they’re facing,” Davis observed. “Like cost of food, cost of gas, cost of electricity.”

President Donald Trump still has some favorability among rural voters but most of those surveyed said his administration and the Republican-led Congress are not doing a good job of lowering costs and improving the economy. In the Chamber of Commerce poll, respondents said misuse or management of state funds is the biggest issue facing Minnesota.