DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Rural Minnesota Helps Rural Puerto Rico

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

After nearly a week of collecting supplies for Hurricane Maria relief, the drive in Brainerd has come to a close.

The shampoo, soap and other necessary items have been collected in abundance and set onto a now, massive pile. David Kobilka is helping oversee the project and knew that Brainerd would step up to fill the need. He saw many community members stopping by campus for their first time just to donate to the rural Puerto Rican town.

Aguas Buenas is still struggling to get supplies distributed to everyone in the area. Mayor Javier has stepped up to take supplies to members of the community. His determination is inspiring students in Minnesota.

The donations will be boxed up later this week and should arrive sometime next week.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

31-Year-Old Ironton Man Appears In Court On 30 Sexual Conduct Charges

Hurricane Maria Relief Is Coming From Brainerd

INSIGHT: Bemidji Community Food Shelf

INSIGHT: Village of Hope

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Shopno Moi Arif said

great Post If I did not visit this post, I would not know anything about this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

Latest Story

International Eelpout Festival Organizers Release Statement

After word spread Friday of the possible change in location from Walker to Bemidji, organizers for the International Eelpout Festival have
Posted on Oct. 16 2017

Latest Stories

International Eelpout Festival Organizers Release Statement

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

Community Spotlight: Itasca State Park Longest State Employee Retires

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

Home Falls On And Kills Blackduck Man

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

Crossing Arts Alliance Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

31-Year-Old Ironton Man Appears In Court On 30 Sexual Conduct Charges

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.