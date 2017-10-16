Rural Minnesota Helps Rural Puerto Rico

After nearly a week of collecting supplies for Hurricane Maria relief, the drive in Brainerd has come to a close.

The shampoo, soap and other necessary items have been collected in abundance and set onto a now, massive pile. David Kobilka is helping oversee the project and knew that Brainerd would step up to fill the need. He saw many community members stopping by campus for their first time just to donate to the rural Puerto Rican town.

Aguas Buenas is still struggling to get supplies distributed to everyone in the area. Mayor Javier has stepped up to take supplies to members of the community. His determination is inspiring students in Minnesota.

The donations will be boxed up later this week and should arrive sometime next week.