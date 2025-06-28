Rural Cass Lake Suffers Extensive Damages from Storm

We have done extensive reporting of the damages received throughout the Bemidji area from the destructive storm that passed over the weekend, but Bemidji was not the only area that was affected. Tornado Sirens sounded around 1 AM early Saturday Morning when the Leech Lake Reservation was struck by a severe storm that caused widespread damage across multiple communities.

“The noise that the wind noise was something else.” says Angela Cutbank-Starr, a resident of Cass Lake, “And I’m like, shut the windows, shut everything, there’s a tornado or something going on.”

When residents went to check on the damages to the area the following morning, it was difficult to process what they were seeing and feeling.

“I cried; I’m not going to lie, I cried; I cried a lot.” adds Angela, “I felt for them, for all of them. Every single one of these people that got affected by this storm, I felt for them.”

“I have never seen this much damage. The last time I saw something like this was out in Iowa.” says Chad Jantzen, Nature Sky Tree Services Owner.

High winds knocked down thousands of trees, damaged infrastructure, disrupted communications, and left many without power or safe shelter.

“It was overwhelming.” says Duane Oothoudt, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Emergency Management Director, “I saw a lot of the trees down, and then as soon as I got into the area, I didn’t have cell phone coverage. I was trying to reach resources and that resource wasn’t there. I felt helpless, out of touch, and I saw that there was a lot of work that needed to be done.”

That work started almost instantly. Chainsaw crews, firefighters, police officers, and community volunteers worked through the night and into the next day clearing roads and driveways under extreme heat and humidity.

“The first morning that the storm happened, my phone started ringing at 4:30 in the morning and we’ve been busy ever since.”

“The first thing that we wanted to do was to get people water.” says Oothoudt, “We were really trying to avoid heat injuries right away. We had to get pallets of water and everybody was buying water, so it took a while for us to acquire that.”

Over 6 pallets of water ended up being distributed to those who needed it.

The downtown area of Cass Lake was able to escape the storm relatively unharmed, but the storm caused some severe damage to the more rural areas of Cass Lake.

“On the reservation, we have a patchwork quilt of land ownership.” says Oothoudt, “As we progress away from life-saving measures and more into debris management, we’re trying to sort all that out and assess the situation; look at the long-term economic impacts that the loss of all of this timber is going to have on the area.”

The storm hit during the Leech Lake Days Powwow, which forced campers staying at the Powwow grounds into the Veterans Building next door for emergency sheltering. Officers and volunteers searched the fairgrounds to ensure all attendees were safe, including locating children whose tent had been destroyed by a fallen tree.

“I was just in disbelief that nobody got hurt.” says Angela, “But I did see some stands that were destroyed, some tents that were destroyed. A tree landed right in the middle of the camper. So luckily nobody was hurt.”

It seemed as though everybody was contributing to recovery efforts as soon as the storm passed. Residents say those who decided to help, even without asking, are the real heroes of this traumatic event.

“Everybody that answered the call to come and help, you know those are the true heroes.” adds Angela, “I’m proud of the resiliency of the people of Minnesota to come together like this and just help each other no matter what.”

The Leech Lake RBC has authorized $200 emergency food cards for those impacted by the storm. Gift cards will be handed out both Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM at the RTC Administration Building. Only one card will be given per household, and you must present a Leech Lake Band Tribal ID.