Ruby’s Pantry Will Distribute Food Through Drive Thru System

Ruby’s Pantry will start distributing food through a drive thru system on Wednesday, April 1st between 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Country Faith Church in Clearbrook, to minimize contact between volunteers and guest.

Ruby’s Pantry will distribute two bundles per car outside in the churches parking lot until the bundles are gone. Bundles are limited per vehicle because the pantry wants to help as many families as possible. Ruby’s Pantry doesn’t have income or residency requirements, however for a $20 donation, residence receive an abundance of groceries.

Upon arrival, volunteers will ask for your name and will have your bundles guaranteed but volunteers cannot confirm pickup times.

Ruby’s Pantry is asking for guests to remain in their vehicles, and if you are ill or have a compromised immune system, they suggest that you do not attend. Staff members ask that you send a younger, healthy neighbor, friend or relative in your place. Staff members ask that guest not bring children, and no more than two people per vehicle.

There is no registration necessary for this month’s distribution, however to limit volunteer’s exposure to germs, staff members are asking residents to have $20 ready to give at the beginning of the line. No change will be given.

There will be no choices or request honored since everything will already packaged and ready.

To limit contact between volunteers and guests, staff members are asking guest to keep their trunk or hatch emptied and open while waiting in line. There may be wait times, but if everyone follows the above guidelines, things should flow quickly and smoothly.

