Ruby’s Pantry in Bemidji Holds Extra Food Distribution

Betsy Melin — Apr. 29 2020

Ruby’s Pantry has had their sights on keeping Bemidji fed, and during the pandemic, this is an important task.

Ruby’s Pantry, which offers groceries for only a suggested donation at the Sanford Center, typically offers food distribution once a month. The March distribution had to be canceled this year because of concerns over COVID-19. Because of this, they organized two distributions this month, one in mid-April and another on April 29th. Demand was high for both events.

The food today was distributed to 400 families in Bemidji. Because of social distancing restrictions, the process for donating food has changed. Now all of the food is passed out outdoors, with volunteers clad in gloves and face masks. Also, instead of individuals picking which food items they want in their box, everything is prepackaged to avoid contamination.

