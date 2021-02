Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Once a month, Mt. Zion Church, in collaboration with the Sanford Center, hosts a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution for individuals and families. This month’s event in Bemidji took place this past Thursday.

Families can also register and pay online for faster processing at event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today