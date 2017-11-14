DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Ruby’s Pantry Hopes To Grow In Brainerd

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

The second Tuesday each month, Ruby’s Pantry visits Brainerd for community members to save money on their groceries. The non-profit organization serves anyone who wants to save on their grocery budget, without any income requirements.

In order to participate all you have to do is show up, stand in line, pay $20 and receive nearly $120 worth of grocery items. Ruby’s Pantry serves many rural communities in Minnesota including Little Falls and Bemidji. They have only been operating in Brainerd for about a year and hope to serve more people in the future.

Shana Davis, the marketing coordinator of the Brainerd Lakes Ruby’s Pantry wants to spread the word to the community about this resource. Currently they host about 250 people each month but Davis would like to see numbers closer to 400 in the near future.

There are no current restrictions on how many shares you can buy for $20.

Ruby’s Pantry is put on by local volunteers coordinated through Journey North Community Church. For information about how to volunteer contact the church at 218.824.561.

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution continues the second Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. in the National Guard Armory in Brainerd. For more information visit their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/RubysPantryBrainerdLakesArea/

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

UPDATE: Two Men Found Dead In Menahga Home Identified

Community Spotlight: All Veterans Memorial Updated In Brainerd

Destination Downtown Contest Reaches The Final Three

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

Latest Story

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

The Kindness Campaign continues at Central Lakes College, this time using mirrors to get their message across. Quotes and encouraging messages
Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Feds Head To Court To Seek Dismissal Of Twin Metals Lawsuit

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Drug Sting Results In Five Arrests In Crow Wing County

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

UPDATE: Two Men Found Dead In Menahga Home Identified

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

BSU Women's Basketball Upset By Valley City State

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.