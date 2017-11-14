Ruby’s Pantry Hopes To Grow In Brainerd

The second Tuesday each month, Ruby’s Pantry visits Brainerd for community members to save money on their groceries. The non-profit organization serves anyone who wants to save on their grocery budget, without any income requirements.

In order to participate all you have to do is show up, stand in line, pay $20 and receive nearly $120 worth of grocery items. Ruby’s Pantry serves many rural communities in Minnesota including Little Falls and Bemidji. They have only been operating in Brainerd for about a year and hope to serve more people in the future.

Shana Davis, the marketing coordinator of the Brainerd Lakes Ruby’s Pantry wants to spread the word to the community about this resource. Currently they host about 250 people each month but Davis would like to see numbers closer to 400 in the near future.

There are no current restrictions on how many shares you can buy for $20.

Ruby’s Pantry is put on by local volunteers coordinated through Journey North Community Church. For information about how to volunteer contact the church at 218.824.561.

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution continues the second Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. in the National Guard Armory in Brainerd. For more information visit their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/RubysPantryBrainerdLakesArea/