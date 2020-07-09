Lakeland PBS

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution Coming to Staples

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 9 2020

Staples United Methodist Church and Central Lakes College announced yesterday that they are partnering to bring Ruby’s Pantry to Staples.

They will be hosting their first food distribution on August 4th from 5:30 PM-7:00 PM at the CLC Staples Campus. To make sure the event is safe and complies with COVID-19 guidelines, it will be an outdoor, drive-thru distribution.

The newly formed partnership detailed how the August 4th event will run and how the community can participate:

For a $20 cash donation, attendees will receive a food bundle, typically valued between $100-$150. There is no income or residency requirement to participate – Ruby’s Pantry is open to anyone that eats. Attendees need to bring their own totes or boxes to hold their food bundle. If attendees would like to receive more than one bundle, they can pay an additional $20 donation.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this valuable resource to Staples and the surrounding communities,” said Erich Heppner, Co-Site Coordinator for Ruby’s Pantry of Staples. “It’s no secret that our local economy and families have been hit hard by COVID-19. This is our way of giving back and ensuring that people have a place to go for reliable, affordable food. Moving forward, we plan to hold monthly distributions on the first Tuesday of each month at the Central Lakes College Staples Campus.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

