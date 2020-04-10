Ruby’s Pantry Distribution in Bemidji on April 15th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Sanford Center and VenuWorks announced this morning that there will be a Ruby’s Pantry distribution on Wednesday, April 15th.

During the onset of COVID-19, the March distribution of Ruby’s Pantry was cancelled. This decision was made because the protection and safety of the attendees, volunteers, and staff was of the upmost importance to the coordinators of the event.

Guests can start lining up for the event at noon. The parking lot volunteers and the Bemidji Police Department will help direct and park you in the order in which you arrive at the Sanford Center. The distribution will start no later 4:30 pm and will continue until all of the shares are gone.

There will be adjustments made to the distribution to follow social distancing rules.

