Ruby’s Pantry Changes Distribution Plan Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Betsy Melin — Apr. 15 2020

Ruby’s Pantry in Bemidji has changed its distribution plan in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

The community resource is practicing social distancing in the packing and distribution process. At Wednesday’s distribution, volunteers packed the boxes while keeping their distance and wore gloves and masks while handing out grocery bags. 400 boxes of groceries, including toilet paper, were distributed throughout the day.

After canceling distribution in the month of March, this was the first distribution using the new system. Ruby’s Pantry offers over $100 of groceries for a suggested $20 donation.

