DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Royalton’s Chloe Holomon Wins Region 5 Spelling Bee

Sarah Winkelmann
Mar. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

The Region 5 Spelling Bee has 29 local students competing who have already won their school and district spelling bee competitions. But today, it was Chloe Holomon from Royalton that took first place.

For an eight grader who sure knows a lot of words, all she could do was smile when asked about her victory.

“It feels good,” said Chloe Holomon, the Region 5 Spelling Bee Champion with a laugh.

Chloe says she spends every day practicing words with her mom and grandma, who were there supporting her today.

“Washington bound, I’m elated,” said Margie Majaski, Chloe’s grandma.

Chloe, now on her way to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., had no hesitation spelling the winning word: “einkorn.”

“She understood different and difficult patterns of words, and how words work and how they fit together,” said head judge Cathy Riewer.

And each time, she stepped up to the microphone just as confident as the last.

“I kind of spelled the word and said it in my head, and then remembered how to spell it,” said Chloe.

Last year, as a part of the regional bee, Chloe finished in the top 10, but this year, she walked away as the champion.

“That’s really exciting, and that is actually what I think we have been working toward is the big one,” said Christina Holoman, Chloe’s Mom.

Chloe’s win came after beating tough competition from first runner-up Esme Pool of Aitkin and second runner-up Nicholas Backstrom of Brainerd.

“The kids were very prepared and we had some great participants, we had some really tricky words, and so I know that it can be difficult for the kids, but we had some awesome competitors,” said Katie Embree, the NJPA Student Academic Coordinator.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Small Business Revolution Top 5 To Be Announced Feb. 13

2020 Census Preparation Underway for Local Communities

This Year’s Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Could Be Biggest Yet

Pierz Community Comes Together To Save Park

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

Red Lake Wellness Summit Focuses On Healthy Relationships & Fighting Opioid Crisis

“Buy Into Greatness” was the quote of the day at this year’s Wellness Summit in Red Lake at the 7 Clans Casino. This quote led
Posted on Mar. 7 2018

Latest Stories

Red Lake Wellness Summit Focuses On Healthy Relationships & Fighting Opioid Crisis

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Kumquats and Chocolate

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

A Pie In The Face, The Result Of A Good Cause

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

120 Participate In 28th Annual Sertoma Sunrise Lift-A-Thon

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

UPDATE: Death At Eelpout Festival Ruled As Accidental

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.