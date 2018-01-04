Royals Look To Sophomores And Juniors For Veteran Leadership

When you look up and down the Royalton Girls Basketball roster, you might notice a number missing under the grade level category: 12. Despite featuring no seniors, the Royals are off to a 9-1 start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Despite the youth, coaches and players alike credit the depth for the success so far this season.

The players work off each other and work on the chemistry on the team, both on and off the court. Many of the veterans were thrown into leadership roles last season as sophomores and freshmen, so they understand the importance of their role on the team. And those leadership skills have not gone unnoticed.

The Royals next face Holdingford on Friday night on the road.