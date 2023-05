Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, June 05 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the music legend in an iconic 1987 concert with an all-star cast including Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnett, Elvis Costello, k.d. lang, Bonnie Raitt, J. D. Souther, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and Jennifer Warnes.