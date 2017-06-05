Roy Orbison: Black & White Night 30
Wednesday, June 14 at 7pm
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of an iconic concert with an all-star cast including Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnett, Elvis Costello, k.d. lang, Bonnie Raitt, J. D. Souther, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and Jennifer Warnes. Newly edited and remastered.
