Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
UPDATED: Authorities Investigate Death On Bemidji State Campus

Routine Siren Testing Happening Wednesday In Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

Routine Siren testing will be conducted in Bemidji this week on Wednesday, October 3rd. The siren test will start at 1 in the afternoon.

This test will include the addition of two new warning sirens that are meant to help cover the growing areas of the city. The new siren locations are: Irvine Ave near Lakewood Drive and the south side of the Industrial Park.

Two activations will be conducted in Bemidji on Wednesday – the first will be a short activation at 1PM with a second full activation shortly after and will last approximately three minutes. The second activation will only take place in Bemidji, other siren locations in Beltrami County will only be activated once.

In the unlikely event that severe weather happens during the test, then the test will be postponed. As of Monday morning rain is forecast, but severe thunderstorms are not expected. If the test is postponed, it will be announced on the Beltrami County Emergency Management Facebook page by 11 in the morning on Wednesday.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: John Simonis Artwork Goes From Bemidji To Statewide

Bemidji Police Department Offering Free Alcohol Server Training

Golden Apple: Schoolcraft Explores Nature With Forest Classroom

*UPDATE* Woman And Car Located In Possible Abduction

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

Latest Story

UPDATED: Authorities Investigate Death On Bemidji State Campus

The body of an 18-year-old male was discovered early Sunday morning on the Bemidji State University Campus. According to the Bemidji Police
Posted on Sep. 30 2018

Latest Stories

UPDATED: Authorities Investigate Death On Bemidji State Campus

Posted on Sep. 30 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Falls to Clarkson 5-3

Posted on Sep. 29 2018

Bemidji Football Beats Brainerd In The Battle For Babe's Bell

Posted on Sep. 29 2018

Crosby-Ironton Football Beats Aitkin

Posted on Sep. 29 2018

W-H-A Football Defeats Blackduck At Home

Posted on Sep. 29 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.