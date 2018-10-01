Routine Siren Testing Happening Wednesday In Bemidji

Routine Siren testing will be conducted in Bemidji this week on Wednesday, October 3rd. The siren test will start at 1 in the afternoon.

This test will include the addition of two new warning sirens that are meant to help cover the growing areas of the city. The new siren locations are: Irvine Ave near Lakewood Drive and the south side of the Industrial Park.

Two activations will be conducted in Bemidji on Wednesday – the first will be a short activation at 1PM with a second full activation shortly after and will last approximately three minutes. The second activation will only take place in Bemidji, other siren locations in Beltrami County will only be activated once.

In the unlikely event that severe weather happens during the test, then the test will be postponed. As of Monday morning rain is forecast, but severe thunderstorms are not expected. If the test is postponed, it will be announced on the Beltrami County Emergency Management Facebook page by 11 in the morning on Wednesday.