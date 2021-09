Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, September 9 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Documentary film about rural America told through the lives of the people who live along a 1500 mile stretch of US Highway 2, from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to the plains of Montana.