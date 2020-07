Click to print (Opens in new window)

After just a few years, a local brewery in Brainerd is looking forward to moving into a larger location within the next couple of weeks. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

Roundhouse Brewery will continue to use Facebook to update the community and to announce their grand opening.

