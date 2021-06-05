Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa Adds Event Center & Kitchen
The COVID-19 shutdowns seemed to harm a lot of local businesses, but one local brewery used it to their advantage.
Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa took the time to remodel and add some new additions to the facility. They now have a kitchen for food service and are offering a space for events like weddings and graduation parties as well as an outdoor music stage.
