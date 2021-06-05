Lakeland PBS

Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa Adds Event Center & Kitchen

Chris BurnsJun. 4 2021

The COVID-19 shutdowns seemed to harm a lot of local businesses, but one local brewery used it to their advantage.

Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa took the time to remodel and add some new additions to the facility. They now have a kitchen for food service and are offering a space for events like weddings and graduation parties as well as an outdoor music stage.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

In Business: Thrill Seekers Travel on Brainerd Zip Line Tour

In Focus: Off The Rails Market Aims to Give Back to Brainerd Community

Judge Weighing Disorderly Conduct Count Against Former Nisswa Mayor

Lakeland Currents – Beer Bubble or Beer Boom: What’s on tap at our craft breweries in northern Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.