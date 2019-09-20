Roundhouse Brewery Celebrates Oktoberfest Weekend

Oktoberfest is a widely recognized fall event that celebrates the german culture with music, food, and of course beer. The Roundhouse Brewery in Brainerd kicked off their 4-day celebration today by welcoming members of the community to help tap the Oktoberfest beer.

With so many people in the midwest having German heritage, it was a no-brainer for Roundhouse to host an Oktoberfest event. However, the weekend celebration and Roundhouse Brewery itself couldn’t have been made possible without the support from leaders in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“Oktoberfest originally started as a wedding celebration and it has over 100 plus years evolved really just into a city and community celebration,” said Roundhouse Co-Owner Mark Lelwica.

“When Roundhouse opened its doors we were really blown away at how this community embraced us and not just the people in general, but the leadership,” said Lelwica.

“The leadership really wanted this to happen and they were very supportive of it and so I like to call them out as the leaders, they are the ones that are driving this city forward and heading it in the right direction we believe and we’re apart of that and we’re really proud to be apart of that,” said Lelwica.

The Oktoberfest celebration at Roundhouse Brewery will be providing german music, food, and beer all weekend long.