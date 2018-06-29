Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Roundabout Construction Begins On Division St. In Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

A section of Division Street near Bemidji High School has officially been closed to prepare for three new roundabouts.

The high school intersection will be 100% closed to traffic. All the traffic coming through the corridor will be redirected to the Adams Ave. intersection. The roundabouts are meant to improve traffic flow in response to the new Gene Dillon Elementary School that will be opening up this fall.

Beltrami County Engineer Bruce Hasbargen says, “Roundabouts are for improving the traffic flow. We’re gonna have some additional traffic on Division with the new school that’s coming out there – the Gene Dillon Elementary School and along with the traffic we’ve got out there, and so we just needed to improve those intersections for traffic flow and roundabouts help with that. They’re safer than traditional single light intersections so we’re building three roundabouts.”

The roundabout project is expected to be finished by the start of school in the beginning of September.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Swimmers Head To Special Olympics In Seattle

Bemidji Legion Baseball Splits Doubleheader With Alexandria

Bemidji Celebrates Best Town Title

Section of County State Aid Highway 11 to Close Tomorrow

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd’s Downtown Destination Challenge Kicks Off For Second Year

Community members and local business owners in gathered this evening to kick off the second annual Destination Downtown Business Challenge, a
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd's Downtown Destination Challenge Kicks Off For Second Year

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Bemidji Swimmers Head To Special Olympics In Seattle

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Old & New Traditions At The Water Carnival

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Fishing Tips: Releasing Fish

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Essentia Health in Baxter Opens 20,000 Square Foot Expansion

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.