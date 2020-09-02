Lakeland PBS

Rotary Riverside Park Utilizing Goats To Manage Invasive Buckthorn

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 2 2020

The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District in partnership with the City of Brainerd Parks Department and the Brainerd Rotary Club, will be utilizing goats to manage invasive species at the Rotary Riverside Park with funds from a Minnesota Conservation Partners Legacy grant.

The goats are being contracted through Minnesota Native Landscapes, a native restoration company based out of Otsego, Minnesota.

In an effort to reduce the amount of herbicide used to control invasive species, goats will be grazing for the management of European Buckthorn.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, Buckthorn is defined as a pest to forests that crowd out native plants and displace the native shrubs and small trees in the mid-layer of the forest where many species of birds nest.

Over the past four years, the SWCD and the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa have been managing Buckthorn using a cut and spray method to remove seed trees as well as thickets that would be too tall for grazing.

Now, targeted areas on the property are lush with Buckthorn seedlings and will be grazed by the goats in place of foliar spraying the invasive. Using goats will open up the entire understory of these targeted areas that will allow them to plant other species that will take the place of the encroaching Buckthorn.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

MN Health Officials Concerned About Community Spread of COVID-19

862 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Minnesota Friday

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Reported Wednesday

MN Plans to Boost COVID-19 Testing Capacity with Saliva Testing Lab

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.