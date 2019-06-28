Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Rotary Park In Brainerd Adds 14,000 Pollinator Plants To Field Of Seeds

Jun. 27 2019

On Wednesday, June 26th, the Brainerd Rotary Club, Brainerd Parks Department, and the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District installed 14,000 pollinator-friendly plants to celebrate phase III of the Rotary Park Field of Seeds project.

The Field of Seeds project has taken years to develop to turn a one-acre plot from a prairie area infested with weeds to an acre full of pollinator plants. An important part of this project was to make a plot of land that will bring the endangered rusty-patched bumblebee, which was recently named the Minnesota state bee.

“These species are native to this particular area, we like them to stay within 200 miles of their farm or their location, most of them are ground-nesting and they look for undisturbed native pollinator habitats,” said District Conservationist Candi Fuller.

The Brainerd Rotary Club enjoys volunteering for events that involve helping the environment and bringing the community closer to nature.

“Rotary’s slogan is ‘service above self,’ and so this is an ideal project that we can demonstrate to the community how much we try and support the community,” said Rotary Park committee member Peter Nelson.

“This is something that we feel we can do for the community and for people that come to our community just to see how beautiful and gorgeous it is, people that want to learn about nature and people that just want to be out in nature will want to be here, it’s pretty much for everybody,” said past Rotary President Carol Johnson.

“It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, you have the Mississippi River that is just flowing by, it gives you an opportunity to step back and calm down and relax,” said current Rotary President Bill Potvin.

It is expected that all the seeds planted today at Rotary Park will be available during the 2021 growing season.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Longbranch Bar & Grill Still Open During Highway 210 Construction

Lakeland Team of the Year – Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey vs. Little Falls Baseball

Adoption Is Love Fund Hosts Foster Bowling Event In Brainerd

Lakeland Team of the Year – Pierz Football vs. Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey

Latest Story

Musical Addition Brings Sweet Sounds To Paul Bunyan Park In Bemidji

There’s some sweet music coming from Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji now. The new musical playground took a few months of planning and fundraising,
Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Latest Stories

Musical Addition Brings Sweet Sounds To Paul Bunyan Park In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Fishing Tips: Jigs

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

New Affordable And Supportive Housing Complex Coming To Baxter

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Authorities Respond To Burglary at Loven's Auto In Swanville

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Bemidji Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Police And Driving Drunk

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate