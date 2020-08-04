Lakeland PBS

Rotary Club of Central Lakes Providing Financial Support to Area Organizations

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 3 2020

The Rotary Club of Central Lakes is supporting local organizations in need by providing financial support to healthcare facilities and food dependent programs.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has created major hardships, the Rotary Club of Central Lakes is joining thousands of other clubs from around the world to help support area organizations and nonprofits.

The club provided $1,000 to The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes, and the program plans to use the funds to provide over 3,000 meals to families in need.

Another $1,000 went to a response fund for Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. The financial support will help with safety equipment and unanticipated expenses.

Two Bemidji Rotary Clubs are also contributing to their local United Way, food shelves, and a women’s shelter.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Honors Volunteer

Essentia Health Offering On-Demand Video Visits with Physicians

Akeley Regional Community Center is Building an Emergency Shelter

Regional Health Care Providers Discuss Importance of Wearing Masks in Public

Latest Stories

Bemidji to Hold Virtual Police Advisory Listening Session on Race Relations

Posted on Aug. 3 2020

In Business: Bemidji Restaurant "Table for 7" Supporting Local Farmers

Posted on Aug. 3 2020

622 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 3 2020

Tobacco 21 Law Goes Into Effect Statewide to Ensure Compliance

Posted on Aug. 3 2020

Multiple Brainerd Lakes Area Restaurants Shutdown Due to Coronavirus Precautions

Posted on Aug. 3 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.