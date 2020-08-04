Rotary Club of Central Lakes Providing Financial Support to Area Organizations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Rotary Club of Central Lakes is supporting local organizations in need by providing financial support to healthcare facilities and food dependent programs.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has created major hardships, the Rotary Club of Central Lakes is joining thousands of other clubs from around the world to help support area organizations and nonprofits.

The club provided $1,000 to The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes, and the program plans to use the funds to provide over 3,000 meals to families in need.

Another $1,000 went to a response fund for Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. The financial support will help with safety equipment and unanticipated expenses.

Two Bemidji Rotary Clubs are also contributing to their local United Way, food shelves, and a women’s shelter.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today