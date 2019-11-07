Lakeland PBS

Rosenmeier Forum Provides Citizens With An Education Opportunity

Chaz MootzNov. 6 2019

Every year the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government hosts the Rosenmeier Forum at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. The forum is named after Gordon Rosenmeier who was a state senator from Little Falls and wanted to give citizens a public education opportunity.

Tom Hanson was this year’s forum speaker and discussed challenges that the U.S. faces with rapidly changing technologies. Locals that attended the forum were able to ask questions for Hanson after the presentation. Overall, the forum was a success with several citizens being educated on different national and international topics, all in thanks to the late Gordon Rosenmeier.

“He left his legacy a permanent endowment for the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government which is housed here at Central Lakes College with the express purpose of educating our area citizens,” said Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government Vice President Laura Raedeke.

“One of the problems today is we’re becoming an atomized society of people often in our own tech bubbles and on-line, I think forums like this are increasingly important,” said former U.S. Foreign Service Officer with the Department of State Tom Hanson.

“The Rosenmeier Forum has been one of the guiding lights for the whole state in this kind of activity programming, so I really enjoy coming here especially,” said Hanson.

The Rosenmeier Forum included a shorter more condensed discussion at noon today followed by a more extended forum at 7:00 P.M. earlier this evening.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

